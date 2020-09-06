Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Shares Up 8.1%

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Shares of Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) shot up 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.61. 1,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 11,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Scentre Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61.

About Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF)

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 41 centres, encompassing approximately 11,500 outlets and total assets under management of $54.2 billion.

