California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 8,958 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of FibroGen worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in FibroGen by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,022,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,159 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,064,000 after acquiring an additional 441,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,794,000 after buying an additional 388,625 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,684,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,283,000 after buying an additional 366,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1,138.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 147,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $763,853.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,201,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,970,662.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,532 over the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FGEN stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. FibroGen Inc has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $51.56.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of FibroGen from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.