Blair William & Co. IL Has $420,000 Holdings in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,404 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.18% of Old Second Bancorp worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,045,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 122,411 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 965,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 219,040 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 29,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 338,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

OSBC opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $250.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.08%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

