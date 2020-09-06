AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61,945 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Xerox by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Xerox by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xerox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 706,086 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $11,346,802.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard acquired 15,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $244,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,581,154 shares of company stock worth $43,706,945 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.