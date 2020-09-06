Ajo LP Sells 304,896 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Ajo LP lowered its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 94.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,896 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 667.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $64.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.47.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,706.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

