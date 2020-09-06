Ajo LP Makes New $376,000 Investment in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Ajo LP bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEN opened at $53.80 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $169.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

