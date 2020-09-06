Ajo LP Has $317,000 Stock Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Ajo LP reduced its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned about 0.08% of The Hackett Group worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 43.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $361.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $52.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.10%.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

