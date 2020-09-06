Ajo LP Purchases New Holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Ajo LP purchased a new position in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brady by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Brady by 12.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Brady by 32.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $2,265,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRC shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti upgraded Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

NYSE BRC opened at $47.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. Brady Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

