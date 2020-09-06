Ajo LP Sells 3,882 Shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Ajo LP trimmed its position in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 184.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,500,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lantheus by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,063,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,333,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 885,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 694,790 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverdale Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 862,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 245,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Bolla sold 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $34,610.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,387.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 3,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,688,783.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,547 shares of company stock valued at $436,892. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.05. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $66.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.77 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 20.57%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNTH. CJS Securities raised Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

