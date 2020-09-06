Ajo LP Buys Shares of 54,915 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Ajo LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,810.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 10,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $14.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRO shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.