American International Group Inc. Purchases 56 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in W W Grainger by 4,040.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 505,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,575,000 after buying an additional 493,649 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,320,000 after purchasing an additional 259,078 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 857.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,924,000 after purchasing an additional 169,104 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 303,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,111,000 after purchasing an additional 145,058 shares during the period. Finally, Darrell & King LLC bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,525,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.75.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $358.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.11. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $371.86.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total value of $23,381,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,647,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,469 shares of company stock worth $25,326,331. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

