Ajo LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Ajo LP lifted its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Travelzoo were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Travelzoo by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.04. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. The company had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TZOO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Travelzoo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.