Ajo LP Trims Stock Position in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Ajo LP trimmed its holdings in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,588 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 0.24% of Rocky Brands worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rocky Brands by 49.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 6.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $24.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.65. Rocky Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 5.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

RCKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

Rocky Brands Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.