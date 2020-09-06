American International Group Inc. Sells 1,523 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 35.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 38.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.7% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $106.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.20. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day moving average is $95.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. Bank of America upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.