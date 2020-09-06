39,527 Shares in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Purchased by Ajo LP

Ajo LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 39,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Armor Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at $16,930,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the first quarter worth about $13,223,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth about $10,752,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,400,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after buying an additional 770,793 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,837,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after acquiring an additional 395,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

EURN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Euronav stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Euronav NV has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.76%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

