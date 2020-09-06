Ajo LP Takes $387,000 Position in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Ajo LP bought a new position in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. Ajo LP owned about 0.06% of National Presto Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPK opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.06. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.60 and a 1 year high of $97.90.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $87.13 million during the quarter.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

