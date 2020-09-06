American International Group Inc. Sells 15,691 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,236 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 15,691 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,469,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $202,972,000 after purchasing an additional 914,181 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $139,159,000 after buying an additional 734,319 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,248,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 535,430 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after acquiring an additional 297,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 1,723.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 292,264 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after acquiring an additional 276,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $99.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.56 and a 200 day moving average of $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $139.88.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post -9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.23.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

