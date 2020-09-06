American International Group Inc. Sells 866 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of NewMarket worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 10.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in NewMarket by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NewMarket stock opened at $376.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $304.65 and a 1 year high of $505.16. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $386.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.98.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by ($5.08). NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $410.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

