American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $26,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $138.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.44.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $142.08 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,325 shares of company stock worth $20,354,959. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

