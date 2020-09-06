Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Crane worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Crane by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Crane by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,514,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,498,000 after purchasing an additional 123,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $57.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.36. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $1,305,060.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,002.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

