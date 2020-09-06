American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 47.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 43,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 23.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 38,071 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 45,293 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.39. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $261.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.16 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

