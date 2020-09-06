JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Position Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,226 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of JetBlue Airways worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 218.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 708,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.51 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $31,965.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

