Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,842 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 492.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 29.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $484.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $515.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.69. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.38 and a 1 year high of $540.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $666.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

