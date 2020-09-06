American International Group Inc. Sells 60,602 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 60,602 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $320,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,165,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 636.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total value of $467,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $293,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,895 shares in the company, valued at $793,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,155 shares of company stock worth $9,416,802. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $381.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.40. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $424.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, July 16th. OTR Global upgraded Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.69.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.