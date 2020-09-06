American International Group Inc. Invests $5.62 Million in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI)

American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 236,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,000. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Federated Hermes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FHI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NYSE:FHI opened at $23.50 on Friday. Federated Hermes Inc has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $360.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 21.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.