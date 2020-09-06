American International Group Inc. Invests $5.62 Million in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI)

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 236,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,000. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Federated Hermes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FHI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NYSE:FHI opened at $23.50 on Friday. Federated Hermes Inc has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $360.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 21.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

American International Group Inc. Sells 15,691 Shares of Expedia Group Inc
American International Group Inc. Sells 15,691 Shares of Expedia Group Inc
American International Group Inc. Sells 866 Shares of NewMarket Co.
American International Group Inc. Sells 866 Shares of NewMarket Co.
American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Tractor Supply
American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Tractor Supply
Crane Co. Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.
Crane Co. Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.
American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Bancorpsouth Bank
American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Bancorpsouth Bank
JetBlue Airways Co. Position Cut by American International Group Inc.
JetBlue Airways Co. Position Cut by American International Group Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report