EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,045 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of EQT worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,004,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,754,000 after buying an additional 89,570 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 34,495 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $501,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of EQT by 31.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. EQT Co. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $17.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.47.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). EQT had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.97.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

