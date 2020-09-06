TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives $30.67 Average PT from Analysts

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPIC. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $77,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 26,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $878,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,539 shares of company stock worth $4,539,383. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406,794 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $5,252,000. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 228.7% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 337,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 234,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 682.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 171,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the second quarter worth about $4,001,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.70). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

