Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $37.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

RCKT stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 365,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 66,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $8,004,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

