Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $37.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

RCKT stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 365,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 66,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $8,004,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

American International Group Inc. Sells 15,691 Shares of Expedia Group Inc
American International Group Inc. Sells 15,691 Shares of Expedia Group Inc
American International Group Inc. Sells 866 Shares of NewMarket Co.
American International Group Inc. Sells 866 Shares of NewMarket Co.
American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Tractor Supply
American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Tractor Supply
Crane Co. Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.
Crane Co. Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.
American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Bancorpsouth Bank
American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Bancorpsouth Bank
JetBlue Airways Co. Position Cut by American International Group Inc.
JetBlue Airways Co. Position Cut by American International Group Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report