Insider Selling: Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Sells $111,947.32 in Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $111,947.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,947.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Merilee Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Monday, August 3rd, Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $113,320.58.

On Monday, July 6th, Merilee Buckley sold 769 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $87,481.44.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $100,551.92.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $112.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.19 and a 200 day moving average of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Etsy Inc has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $141.41.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 201.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 43.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.36.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.