Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Director Sells $98,460.80 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $98,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $11.12 on Friday. Denny’s Corp has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.44 million, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Denny’s had a net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Denny’s Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Denny’s by 3,978.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Denny’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

