Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) Insider Sells $59,863.05 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) insider Patrick Kirscht sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $59,863.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Patrick Kirscht also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 2nd, Patrick Kirscht sold 8,836 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $107,710.84.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. Oportun Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.18). Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Analysts expect that Oportun Financial Corporation will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OPRT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Oportun Financial from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 68,164 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

