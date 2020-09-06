Insider Selling: Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells $70,286.70 in Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $70,286.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 2,242 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $79,501.32.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 2,242 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $65,959.64.

On Monday, June 8th, Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $33,630.00.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.40. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 46.91% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.82.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

