Insider Buying: Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) CEO Acquires $100,167.30 in Stock

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.26 per share, with a total value of $100,167.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,726 shares in the company, valued at $17,347,040.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marcus Lemonis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Marcus Lemonis purchased 17,525 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.04 per share, with a total value of $508,926.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,200 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $99,872.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Marcus Lemonis purchased 15,475 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.23 per share, with a total value of $498,759.25.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,690 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.17 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30.

On Monday, August 17th, Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,958 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $99,980.40.

On Friday, August 14th, Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,975 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $100,049.25.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,012 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $100,058.64.

On Monday, August 10th, Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,080 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $100,284.80.

On Thursday, June 11th, Marcus Lemonis acquired 23,500 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $499,845.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Marcus Lemonis acquired 13,975 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $300,183.00.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $30.47 on Friday. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -78.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 102.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,121,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,943,000 after buying an additional 215,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,788,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,586,000 after buying an additional 81,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Camping World by 109.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 423,790 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Camping World by 25.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 797,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 161,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Camping World by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWH. Truist began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

