Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells $50,625.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $50,625.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Monday, August 31st, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $96,150.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $90,810.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $90,180.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $45,135.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Cal Henderson sold 20 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $47,370.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $49,530.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $47,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $95,820.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $52,365.00.

Shares of WORK opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of -0.21. Slack has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The company had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Slack by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,083,000 after buying an additional 21,959,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Slack by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,121,000 after buying an additional 14,718,317 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Slack by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,789,000 after buying an additional 4,556,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Slack by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,717,000 after buying an additional 3,802,087 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Slack by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,479,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WORK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen began coverage on Slack in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.