Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) CMO Sells $52,014.60 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $52,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 4th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,297 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $37,081.23.
  • On Thursday, July 2nd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $35,298.36.

Sprout Social stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $41.87.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 350.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 350,346 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $976,000.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT)

Latest News

American International Group Inc. Sells 15,691 Shares of Expedia Group Inc
American International Group Inc. Sells 866 Shares of NewMarket Co.
American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Tractor Supply
Crane Co. Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.
American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Bancorpsouth Bank
JetBlue Airways Co. Position Cut by American International Group Inc.
