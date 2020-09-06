Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) CMO Sells $52,014.60 in Stock

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $52,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,297 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $37,081.23.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $35,298.36.

Sprout Social stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $41.87.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 350.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 350,346 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $976,000.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

