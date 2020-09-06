American International Group Inc. Sells 856 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Sanderson Farms worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 31.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 4,518.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SAFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cfra decreased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.89.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $123.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.50 and its 200-day moving average is $123.72. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.41. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $956.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

