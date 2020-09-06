American International Group Inc. Has $5.74 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 114.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 45,344 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $196.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.92. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $105.47 and a fifty-two week high of $207.43.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

