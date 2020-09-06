American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Timken worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth approximately $373,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,208,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after buying an additional 843,154 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 315.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 45,491 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Timken by 8.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Timken from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In related news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 3,501 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $189,509.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,860.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $4,390,042.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 389,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,718,932.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,067 shares of company stock worth $6,336,543. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.87. Timken Co has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $58.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $803.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Timken Co will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

