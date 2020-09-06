West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 118,172 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WST. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 636,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,963,000 after buying an additional 109,476 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 397.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $263.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $288.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

WST has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

In other news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

