American International Group Inc. Sells 4,858 Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Potlatchdeltic worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 681,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after purchasing an additional 440,088 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter valued at about $10,479,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,302,000 after purchasing an additional 241,315 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 901,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 205,919 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 37.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 172,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Potlatchdeltic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.13.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.89 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

