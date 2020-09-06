American International Group Inc. Has $6.30 Million Position in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,587 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Mattel worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Mattel in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at $136,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

MAT stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Mattel Inc has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. The firm had revenue of $732.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

