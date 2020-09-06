AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,043 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNMD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

NASDAQ CNMD opened at $85.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day moving average is $75.72. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $359,488.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.