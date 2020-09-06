American International Group Inc. Sells 10,609 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,609 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 652.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

In other D. R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,200 shares of company stock worth $4,333,882. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $68.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.13 and its 200 day moving average is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.45.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

