American International Group Inc. Sells 10,525 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 7.86%. Research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 55.90%.

In related news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart purchased 20,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,346. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

American International Group Inc. Sells 856 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc.
American International Group Inc. Sells 856 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc.
American International Group Inc. Has $5.74 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line
American International Group Inc. Has $5.74 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line
American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Timken Co
American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Timken Co
West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.
West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.
American International Group Inc. Sells 4,858 Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp
American International Group Inc. Sells 4,858 Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp
American International Group Inc. Has $6.30 Million Position in Mattel Inc
American International Group Inc. Has $6.30 Million Position in Mattel Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report