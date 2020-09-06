American International Group Inc. Sells 10,525 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 7.86%. Research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 55.90%.

In related news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart purchased 20,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,346. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

