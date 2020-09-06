American International Group Inc. Has $6.50 Million Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,550,000 after buying an additional 46,165 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 64.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after purchasing an additional 206,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after acquiring an additional 68,031 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 36.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 114,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,379,000 after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRL stock opened at $136.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $174.85. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.18.

CBRL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

