American International Group Inc. Sells 9,378 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,378 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of MasTec worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in MasTec by 11.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MasTec by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on MasTec from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MasTec from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

Shares of MTZ opened at $44.93 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $73.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

