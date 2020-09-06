AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $269,000 Position in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,225 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $55.80 on Friday. UMB Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $298.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corp will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $310,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

