AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 920,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 267,403 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 173,580 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $3,355,000.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 3,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $78,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $303,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,734 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.88 million, a PE ratio of -57.62 and a beta of 0.11. Vocera Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCRA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.27.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

