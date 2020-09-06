AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCPC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Balchem during the first quarter valued at about $36,606,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the second quarter worth about $12,295,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter worth about $6,377,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,151,000 after purchasing an additional 58,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 47,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $98.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.00. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.35 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.18%. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

