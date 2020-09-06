AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $281,000 Position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 0.9% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,362,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 26.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,096,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,862,000 after purchasing an additional 228,530 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 997,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,509,000 after acquiring an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 10.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 890,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after acquiring an additional 85,222 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $2,503,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total value of $699,475.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,362,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TECH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered BIO-TECHNE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $253.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.44.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $246.22 on Friday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $286.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.98.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

